Hi, I’m China: Henan, the birth place of Chinese civilization

(People's Daily Online)    11:06, June 12, 2020
Central China's Henan province is not only a province of vast plains, but also one of many highlands.

Mountains and hills make up over 44 percent of the province's total area, forming a spectacular landscape of mountains and rivers that have created one historical miracle after another.

This is how Henan gradually came to the height of its power and splendor, and even laid the foundations of Chinese civilization.

In its heyday, Henan continuously spread its culture to other parts of China. Even when it entered an era of decline, it still exerted a strong influence on the rest of the country.

Scholars estimate that 1,834 of the surnames used by Han Chinese originated from Henan, and 171 of the most widely used surnames came from this province.

It is because of the impact of Henan during both its golden and waning days that China has established its population and cultural patterns today. (photo via INSTITUTE FOR PLANETS)


(Web editor: Hongyu, Bianji)

