Li Yaling Won the Honorary Title of the Bearer of Red Flag March 8

The All-China Women's Federation (ACWF) has released a List of Honorary Titles of the Bearer of Red Flag March 8 (Collective) in 2019. Li Yaling, the Secretary of the General Party Branch, Director, and Chairman of the Women’s Federation of the Daoshenggen Community in Simao District, Pu’er City, is on the list.

Li Yaling is 57 years old. Under her leadership, the Daoshenggen Community has been awarded the titles of “National Civilized Community”, “Demonstration Community of Ethnic Unity and Progress in Yunnan Province” and so on.