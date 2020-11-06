Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

I'm Going To Work in the East

(People's Daily Online)    15:08, November 06, 2020

Recently, special recruitment activities of labor force transfer employment outside the province and labor cooperation between the East and the West in the autumn of 2020 were held in Menglian Daizu Lahuzu Wazu Autonomous County, Pu’er City.

There were 15 enterprises participating in the recruitment activities, including Shanghai Top Motor Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Econess Energy Co., Ltd., Hemaos Fresh Shanghai Old West Gate Nanliudian, JCET Group Co., Ltd. and so on, and more than 1,000 recruitment positions.

