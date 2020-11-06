Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Nov 6, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>Special Coverage >> Godsent Pu'er, Tea Source of the World

Pu’er Opens Two Air Routes in One Day

(People's Daily Online)    15:06, November 06, 2020

Pu’er Opens Two Air Routes in One Day

At 10:05 on October 25, the China Eastern Airlines MU9754 landed smoothly in Pu’er Simao Airport, marking the official opening of direct route from Pu’er to Shanghai (Pudong). Each flight is scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday each week, with one-way ticket starting at RMB 750.

On the same day, the air route from Pu’er to Chengdu passing through Lugu Lake (Ninglang) has also been successfully opened, with each flight scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday each week and one-way ticket starting at RMB 105.S

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Dai Xiaoyu, Bianji)

Add your comment

Full coverage

We Recommend

Hot News

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Most Viewed

Day|Week

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York