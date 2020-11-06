Pu’er Opens Two Air Routes in One Day

At 10:05 on October 25, the China Eastern Airlines MU9754 landed smoothly in Pu’er Simao Airport, marking the official opening of direct route from Pu’er to Shanghai (Pudong). Each flight is scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday each week, with one-way ticket starting at RMB 750.

On the same day, the air route from Pu’er to Chengdu passing through Lugu Lake (Ninglang) has also been successfully opened, with each flight scheduled on Monday, Wednesday, Friday each week and one-way ticket starting at RMB 105.S