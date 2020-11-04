Voting on Election Day underway across U.S.

People line up to vote at a polling station in Arlington, Virginia, the United States, Nov. 3, 2020. Voters in major cities along the east coast of the United States started to cast their ballots early Tuesday, as polls continue to open across the country to decide the presidency. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)
