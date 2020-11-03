Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Biden defends Fauci after Trump threatens his dismissal

(Xinhua)    10:54, November 03, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden defended Anthony Fauci on Monday after President Donald Trump suggested he may fire the nation's top infectious disease expert after Election Day.

"Last night, Trump said he was going to fire Dr. Fauci. Isn't that wonderful?" Biden said during a drive-in rally in Cleveland, Ohio, earlier on Monday.

"I've got a better idea. Elect me, and I'm going to hire Dr. Fauci and we're going to fire Donald Trump," said Biden.

Biden's remarks came after Trump suggested at a rally in Florida late Sunday that he may try to dismiss Fauci from his post at the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases following the election.

"Don't tell anybody, but let me wait until a little bit after the election," Trump said when the crowd broke out into chants of "fire Fauci."

"I appreciate the advice ... He's a nice man though. He's been wrong on a lot," Trump said.

Former President Barack Obama also hammered Trump's suggestion on Monday when speaking at a rally in Atlanta on behalf of Biden and Democratic Senate candidates in Georgia.

"One of the few people in this administration who's been taking this seriously all along and what'd he say? His second-term plan is to fire that guy," Obama said.

"They've already said they're not going to contain the pandemic. Now they want to fire the one person who can actually help them contain the pandemic," he said.

The Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic remains a major issue of this year's election.

The U.S. COVID-19 cases surpassed 9.2 million with over 230,000 deaths as of Monday evening, showed a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

"We're in for a whole lot of hurt. It's not a good situation," Fauci told The Washington Post on Friday.

"All the stars are aligned in the wrong place as you go into the fall and winter season, with people congregating at home indoors. You could not possibly be positioned more poorly," he said.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York