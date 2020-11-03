Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Over 97 million Americans cast early votes: website

(Xinhua)    11:20, November 03, 2020

WASHINGTON, Nov. 2 (Xinhua) -- More than 97 million Americans have cast ballots in the United States ahead of Election Day, according to the U.S. Elections Project.

The total early votes stand at 97,867,186 as of 06:30 p.m. Eastern Time (2330 GMT) on Monday, according to the nonpartisan website run by Michael McDonald, a professor with University of Florida who tracks county-level data.

The early votes include more than 35 million in-person votes as well as 62 million returned mail-in ballots and the figure represents some 71 percent of the total votes counted in the 2016 election.

In the 20 states that report the party registration of early voters, the Elections Project found that 45.2 percent of those who have voted early are registered Democrats, 30.5 percent are Republicans and 23.6 percent list no party affiliation.

It is believed that 2020's total voter turnout could be the highest in a century.

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Wen Ying, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York