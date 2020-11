People watch a robot displayed at a new technology and products exhibition during the 2020 China Science Fiction Conference in Beijing, capital of China, Nov. 11, 2020. The fifth China Science Fiction Conference was opened here on Sunday. Jointly organized by the China Association for Science and Technology (CAST) and the Beijing municipal government, this year's conference features both online and offline events, including an opening ceremony, forums and exhibitions. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)