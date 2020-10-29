Chinese lab develops server resistant to cyber attacks

NANJING, Oct. 29 (Xinhua) -- A Chinese laboratory has developed a high-performance server with an endogenous security design that can effectively resist cyberattacks.

A defense mechanism has been implanted in the server, enabling it to better fend off cyberattacks, according to researchers with Purple Mountain Laboratories based in the eastern Chinese city of Nanjing.

The endogenous security design marks a step forward from the standard security pattern of repairing loopholes following cyberattacks and other issues.

Thus far, no equipment or system adopting the endogenous security design has been breached after undergoing numerous tests by domestic institutions and more than 6 million cyberattacks from across the globe.

The new server can support more processor cores and has stronger computing power than common commercial servers in the market, said Wu Jiangxing, an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering and head of the server's research and development team.

The server can support domestic and foreign processors such as Sunway, Phytium and ARM.