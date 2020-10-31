HKSAR chief executive exchanges views with business sector on Greater Bay Area development

HONG KONG, Oct. 30 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam held a meeting via video conferencing with representatives of major chambers of commerce and several professional bodies Friday to exchange views on the HKSAR's participation in the development of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area and better integration into the overall development of the nation.

The meeting was held ahead of Lam's visit to Beijing, Guangzhou and Shenzhen next week.

Secretary for Commerce and Economic Development Edward Yau, Secretary for Constitutional and Mainland Affairs Erick Tsang, and Under Secretary for Development Liu Chun-san also attended the meeting.

More than 10 representatives from local chambers of commerce and professional bodies in relation to construction, finance and arbitration participated in the event.

Lam welcomed the participation of the representatives of various bodies to give their views further to their attendance at the 2020 Policy Address consultation sessions earlier.

This shows that all of them are dedicated to working towards Hong Kong's economic recovery and attach great importance to the opportunities brought about by Hong Kong's integration into the overall development of the nation, said the chief executive.

The participants put forward to Lam a number of proposals to boost the flows of people, goods and capital within the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and expressed the hope that there would be more facilitation measures for access of Hong Kong enterprises and professionals to the mainland market in the future.

Lam said that Hong Kong, with unique advantages, will continue to strengthen its competitiveness. She will strive for more measures that would help enhance the economic integration of the mainland and Hong Kong to enable Hong Kong's economy to regain momentum.