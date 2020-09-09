National security law restores stability in Hong Kong: advisers to HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, Sept. 8 (Xinhua) -- The national security law in Hong Kong has restored stability to Hong Kong and will give Hong Kong more opportunities to participate in national development, innovation advisers to the chief executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Tuesday.

"One country, two systems" is the best institutional arrangement to ensure Hong Kong's long-term prosperity and stability, members of the Chief Executive's Council of Advisers on Innovation and Strategic Development said at a meeting.

During the meeting, the council members made suggestions for Hong Kong to grasp opportunities to integrate into the national development and provided input to the HKSAR Chief Executive's 2020 Policy Address.

As the COVID-19 epidemic is abating, the government should focus on economic recovery, the council members said, stressing the importance of resuming cross-boundary and international travel.

HKSAR Chief Executive Carrie Lam emphasized the importance to maintain Hong Kong's international status as a financial, aviation, maritime and technology hub. The government is well prepared in case there is a winter surge of the COVID-19 cases, she added.

The council is a high-level body to give advice on Hong Kong's strategic positioning in the global and regional contexts and its directions of economic development.