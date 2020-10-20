Hong Kong needs to enhance competitiveness to seek win-win results with Shenzhen: HKSAR chief executive

HONG KONG, Oct. 20 (Xinhua) -- Chief Executive of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Carrie Lam said Tuesday that both Hong Kong and Shenzhen have their own advantages, and Hong Kong needs to enhance its competitiveness to seek win-win results with Shenzhen.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen have room for cooperation in fields such as innovation and technology, cultural and creative industries, higher education and medical care, Lam said at a media session before the Executive Council meeting, adding that she has asked relevant departments to conduct research and analysis on deepening Hong Kong-Shenzhen cooperation.

Hong Kong and Shenzhen can jointly build a "twin city economy" and become a dual engine for growth in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and it is hoped that the two places can strengthen their cooperation for mutual benefit and win-win results, she said.

On the COVID-19 epidemic, Lam said that the situation had been stabilizing over the past week, but to be on the safe side, the prevention measures will not be relaxed for the time being.

She added that the HKSAR government will discuss whether restrictions can be relaxed on some gatherings or economic activities, such as weddings and local tours.

Turning to the land issue in Hong Kong, Lam stressed that the current HKSAR government's determination to develop land will not be reduced or adjusted because of the economic downturn or the decline in the real estate market. The HKSAR government is determined to continue to adopt a multi-pronged approach to increase land supply.

Land in Hong Kong is limited, but as Hong Kong people value country parks and wetlands, reclamation is one of the ways to make land available on a large scale, she noted.

The "Lantau Tomorrow Vision" has an advantageous geographical location for a good transport network, and the potential to become the third core business district of Hong Kong, she added.

The "Lantau Tomorrow Vision" is a development project on man-made islands in waters off Lantau Island.