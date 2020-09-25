National security law responds to urgent needs of people in HKSAR: Chinese diplomat

GENEVA, Sept. 24 (Xinhua) -- The national security law for China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) has filled up the gaping loopholes in safeguarding national security in HKSAR and responded to the urgent needs of people there, a senior Chinese diplomat said on Wednesday.

Addressing a virtual conference themed "Hong Kong: Enjoy Human Rights in a Safer Environment" organized by the Permanent Mission of China to the United Nations (UN) Office at Geneva, China's Permanent Representative to the UN Office at Geneva Chen Xu said the law helps to ensure that "one country, two systems" goes steady and that Hong Kong continues to enjoy prosperity and stability.

"For this reason, the law has won staunch support of people across the country, including people from all walks of life in Hong Kong," he said.

Noting that the rights and freedoms enjoyed by Hong Kong residents can be better exercised in a safer environment, Chen added that the accusation that the national security law violates human rights is totally baseless.

A small number of countries, including the United States, Britain, and Canada, "wantonly interfered in the affairs of Hong Kong out of political motives, attempting to stir up chaos and turmoil in Hong Kong and undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity by leveraging Hong Kong-related issues. These attempts will go nowhere," he said.

The Chinese government is resolved to implement the principle of "one country, two systems," and safeguard national sovereignty, security and development interests, he stressed.

"We are confident that with the guarding of the national security law, 'one country, two systems' will continue to show its vigor, and for Hong Kong, a brighter future awaits ahead," the Chinese envoy said.