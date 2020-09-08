HKSAR gov't grants over 200,000 USD for flood disaster relief in mainland

HONG KONG, Sept. 7 (Xinhua) -- The government of China's Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) announced on Monday a grant of 1.651 million Hong Kong dollars (about 213,025 U.S. dollars) for providing relief to flood victims in Jiangxi Province in Chinese mainland.

As the flooding had affected more than 63 million people in the mainland, the HKSAR government accepted the advice of the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee, and approved the grant from the Disaster Relief Fund to Amity Foundation, a spokesman of the HKSAR government said.

The grant will be used to provide rice and cooking oil to benefit around 25,900 victims, the spokesman said, adding that the Disaster Relief Fund Advisory Committee hoped the grant would facilitate the provision of timely relief to the victims and help them restore their normal living.

The grant, together with those approved earlier for this flooding in the mainland, will take the accumulative value of grants and number of beneficiaries to 12.707 million Hong Kong dollars and 100,100 respectively. As the targeted localities of relief agencies are different, there will be no overlapping of resources, the spokesman said.

"To ensure that the money is used for the designated purposes, Amity Foundation, Hong Kong will be asked to submit an evaluation report and an audited account on the use of the grant after the relief project has been completed," the spokesman said. (1 U.S. dollar equals 7.75 HK dollars)