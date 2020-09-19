Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Saturday, Sep 19, 2020
HKSAR gov't to launch regular COVID-19 testing for high-risk groups

(Xinhua)    11:36, September 19, 2020

HONG KONG, Sept. 18 (Xinhua) -- The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region government said on Friday that it is stepping up its infection-control measures as the next wave of COVID-19 infections, which are expected to hit in the winter, could be even more serious than the recent third wave.

Secretary for Food and Health of the HKSAR government Sophia Chan said high-risk groups and high-exposure groups, as well as workers at wet markets and in the transport sector, and those working at container terminal and slaughterhouses, will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

She also said another 1,000 beds will be added to the treatment facility at the AsiaWorld-Expo within weeks. A two-storied temporary hospital with more than 800 beds near the venue will also be completed in about four months.

