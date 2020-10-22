Universal Beijing Resort unveils details on iconic attractions

Universal Beijing Resort revealed a number of details about its iconic attractions, recreational facilities, shows, and theme restaurants for the first time at a press conference held on Tuesday.

The resort is expected to go into trial operation next spring and officially open in 2021, according to Tom Mehrmann, president and general manager of Universal Beijing Resort.

Construction projects for the resort are proceeding rapidly and will be completed by the end of this year, Mehrmann said.

Universal Beijing Resort includes the Universal Studios Beijing theme park, Universal CityWalk Beijing, and two hotels.

The Universal Studios Beijing theme park features seven theme lands based on popular movies and characters, including Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers: Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar, Hollywood and WaterWorld.

The resort will bring together the most popular recreational facilities and attractions from the world’s universal theme parks, according to a credible source. Chinese cultural elements are also expected to be incorporated into the resort’s designs.

More than 100,000 people have participated in the construction of the resort since the launch of the mega project, including over 500 top designers and artists around the world and more than 500 Chinese and global cross-industry partners.

So far, nearly 90 percent of the construction tasks in the resort have been completed.