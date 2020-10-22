Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Universal Beijing Resort on track for spring trials

(Chinadaily.com.cn)    10:20, October 22, 2020

A rendering of the Universal Beijing Resort in Tongzhou district of Beijing. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The Universal Beijing Resort in the city's Tongzhou district is gearing up for trial operations in the spring.

It said that 87 percent of its construction and testing work has now been completed, and its WaterWorld themed land has been signed off and is ready for use.

Six themed lands in the park — Kung Fu Panda Land of Awesomeness, Transformers Metrobase, Minion Land, The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Jurassic World Isla Nublar and Hollywood — are moving steadily toward completion, the resort said.

The housing and urban-rural development commission in Tongzhou will continue on a track that provides improved services to the resort area to ensure its planned opening next year, said Guo Yongcun, deputy director of the commission's quality supervision department.

The resort area under construction in eastern Beijing includes the Universal Studios theme park, a Universal CityWalk commercial complex and two resort hotels.

Major structures along the Universal CityWalk commercial complex are taking shape, and other supporting projects, such as logistics management services, have either been completed or are nearly ready, according to reports.

A rendering of the Universal Beijing Resort in Tongzhou district of Beijing. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York