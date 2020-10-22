Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Thursday, Oct 22, 2020
Screening demonstration test held at Tokyo Big Sight in Japan

(Xinhua)    10:56, October 22, 2020

People acting the roles of spectators wait in line with social distantce outside the pedestrian screening areas during the screening demonstration test at Tokyo Big Sight in Tokyo, Japan, Oct. 21, 2020. Tokyo Organising Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games held a test of spectator and Games official screening measures on Wednesday, testing a number of different measures, including COVID-19 countermeasures, currently under consideration for deployment at pedestrian screening areas for spectators and Games officials during the Games. (Xinhua/Du Xiaoyi)


