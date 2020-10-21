Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

In pics: construction site of Wormhole Library in Haikou Bay

(Xinhua)    12:31, October 21, 2020

CHINA-HAINAN-HAIKOU BAY-LIBRARY-CONSTRUCTION (CN)

Aerial photo taken on Oct. 20, 2020 shows the construction site of the Wormhole Library in the Haikou Bay in Haikou, capital city of south China's Hainan Province. The Wormhole Library will be a landmark in the Haikou Bay after completion. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: People’s Daily AppBeijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York