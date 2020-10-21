Lebanese artists create statue of lady by using rubbles of Beirut port explosion

A statue of a lady is seen near the Beirut port in Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2020. Lebanese artists create a statue of a lady by using the rubbles of the Beirut port explosion, with a clock stopping at the moment of the explosion at about 6:08 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)
