Lebanese artists create statue of lady by using rubbles of Beirut port explosion

(Xinhua)    13:39, October 21, 2020

A statue of a lady is seen near the Beirut port in Lebanon, Oct. 20, 2020. Lebanese artists create a statue of a lady by using the rubbles of the Beirut port explosion, with a clock stopping at the moment of the explosion at about 6:08 p.m. on Aug. 4, 2020. (Xinhua/Bilal Jawich)


