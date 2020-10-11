Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 11, 2020
Trump makes 1st public appearance since returning to White House

(Xinhua)    09:40, October 11, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to reporters in Washington D.C., the United States, on Feb. 28, 2020. (Photo by Ting Shen/Xinhua)

President Donald Trump had completed his therapy and been medically cleared for public events but the White House won't say when the last he tested negative.

WASHINGTON, Oct. 10 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump made his first public appearance at the White House on Saturday since he returned from hospitalization for COVID-19.

"I am feeling great," Trump told hundreds of supporters from the Truman Balcony, which overlooks the South Lawn.

He went on speaking for about 18 minutes, attacking Democrats while stressing "law and order," a central theme of his reelection campaign.

A White House spokesperson said it was "an official event" not a campaign.

Saturday was the 10th day since Trump tested positive for COVID-19.

The president had completed his therapy and been medically cleared for public events but the White House won't say when the last he tested negative.

