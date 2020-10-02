Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Oct 2, 2020
Trump, wife test positive for COVID-19

(Xinhua)    14:05, October 02, 2020

File photo taken on Sept. 3, 2020 shows U.S. President Donald Trump participating in a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pennsylvania, the United States. Trump said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a close aide had contracted the virus. (Xinhua/Liu Jie)

WASHINGTON, Oct. 2 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said early Friday morning that he and his wife, Melania, have tested positive for COVID-19, after a close aide had contracted the virus.

"We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately," he tweeted. "We will get through this TOGETHER!"

The announcement comes hours after the president confirmed that White House counselor Hope Hicks had contracted the virus.

