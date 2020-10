Chinese President Xi Jinping meets with U.S. President Donald Trump in Osaka, Japan, June 29, 2019. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)

Chinese President Xi Jinping extended on Saturday his wish of a speedy recovery to his U.S. counterpart, Donald Trump, and First Lady Melania Trump.

In a message to Trump, Xi said that learning President Trump and Melania have tested positive for COVID-19, he and his wife, Peng Liyuan, extend sympathy to them and wish them a speedy recovery.