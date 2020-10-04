Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Oct 4, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Trump says feeling "much better," calls coming days "real test"

(Xinhua)    10:17, October 04, 2020

U.S. President Donald Trump, who's staying at a military hospital for COVID-19 treatment, said Saturday he is feeling "much better" while calling the comings days "real test" for his condition.

"I came here, wasn't feeling so well. I feel much better now, we're working hard to get me all the way back," Trump said in a four-minute video clip posted on Twitter. "I think I'll be back soon."

"I look forward to finishing up the campaign, the way it was started and the way we've been doing," said the president, who's seeking a second term.

In the video, Trump is seen sitting behind a desk, wearing a blue jacket and a white shirt with the collar button undone.

"Over the next period of a few days, I guess that's the real test," he said. "So we'll be seeing what happens over those next couple of days."

Trump also said his wife, Melania, who had also tested positive for COVID-19 and is in quarantine at the White House, "is doing very well."

"Melania is really handling it very nicely," he continued. "And that makes me very happy."

Trump was first diagnosed with COVID-19 on Thursday before moving to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland on Friday evening, where he is using Remdesivir, a COVID-19 drug made by U.S. biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, as a treatment.

A source familiar with the president's health told reporters on Saturday that the next 48 hours will be critical for the president after doctors said he is doing well.

"The president's vitals over the last 24 hours were very concerning," the source said in comments passed along to the media by a member of the White House press pool. "The next 48 hours will be critical in terms of his care. We're still not on a clear path to a full recovery."

The statement came shortly after White House physician Sean Conley said Saturday morning that Trump is "doing very well".

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)(Web editor: Liu Ning, Bianji)

Add your comment

Related reading

We Recommend

Most Read

Top 10

Popular on Global Times

Hot News

Key Words

Xi JinpingBelt and RoadG20South China SeaAIIB
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York