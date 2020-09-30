"Belt and Road" Clean Energy Development Forum kicks off in Qinghai

The "Belt and Road" Clean Energy Development Forum kicked off on Sept. 29 in Xining, northwest China's Qinghai province. This forum is one of a series of activities in Qinghai to implement President Xi Jinping's important speech on ecological protection and high-quality development of the Yellow River Basin.

The theme of the forum this year is "Energy Revolution, Clean Demonstration, Joint Construction and Shared Benefits, and Special District with Green Power.”

On the same day, the ceremony marking the operation of Qinghai-Henan UHVDC power transmission line that transmits renewable energy, was officially launched. This is an important symbol of the transformation of Qinghai province from a clean energy province to an energy export province.

Qinghai is rich in clean energy such as hydraulic power and wind power. At the beginning of this century, Qinghai identified the development direction of energy economic structure based on new energy.

In 2011, the installed capacity of new energy in Qinghai exceeded 1 million kilowatts; in 2018, the installed capacity of new energy exceeded 10 million kilowatts, accounting for 47 percent of the total installed capacity, making it the largest power source in Qinghai.

By 2025, Qinghai will realize the key task of building a national clean energy base, becoming a major clean energy export province.