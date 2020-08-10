GPS positioning, bird banding of rare cranes completed in Qinghai

The GPS positioning and bird banding of black-necked cranes has been completed in northwest China's Qinghai Province.

From July 26 to Aug. 4, a total of 80 such cranes, including 27 baby birds, were found in the Qinghai section of the Qilian Mountain National Park, an indication that the crane population in the area is healthy and it is a good habitat for the birds.

"All the 15 cranes with positioning trackers or bands are baby birds and their migratory routes will be shown in early December," said Gao Yayue, head of the scientific research monitoring department, Qinghai provincial administration office of the Qilian Mountain National Park.

The Qinghai section of the national park started in 2019 a five-year research into migratory waterbirds to fully understand their categories.

The black-necked crane is the only crane species to live and reproduce at high altitudes in the world. It was the first time that such GPS positioning and bird banding of the species was conducted in the area.

Experts say the research will help better understand the migratory categories and reproduction of the crane and provide valuable experience for research and protection of endangered waterbirds.

Qilian Mountain National Park, one of China's pilot national parks, covers 50,200 square km, including 34,400 square km in Gansu Province and 15,800 square km in Qinghai.