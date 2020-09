Aerial photo taken on March 24, 2020 shows school buses running on a road to Akto County, northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. Xinjiang has invested 397.3 billion yuan (around 58.3 billion U.S. dollars) between 2014 and 2019 in road construction, local authorities said. This was 1.53 times the total investment in road construction in Xinjiang between 1949 and 2013, said the regional transport department. (Xinhua/Ding Lei)