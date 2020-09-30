China to stick with CPC policies on governing Xinjiang for the new era

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, noted at the third central symposium on work related to Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region that thanks to strenuous efforts from all sides since the second symposium in 2014, major progress has been achieved in the work related to Xinjiang.

The region has secured unprecedented achievements in economic and social development and the improvement of people's livelihood and people from different ethnic groups in Xinjiang have gained a stronger sense of fulfillment, happiness and security, Xi said at the symposium held from Sept. 25 to 26 in Beijing.

Shawulbek Malik, a villager of Kazak ethnic group in Miaoergou township, Changji city, Xinjiang, has realized such achievements from personal experience.

"My family has seen great changes over the years," he said, adding that they have moved to a new house, started a business, explored ways to increase the income and the kids have been able to go to schools near home.

"We should follow the instructions and guidance of the Party and join hands to embrace a better life," the villager suggested.

"Xi's speech has given us greater confidence about the path that we are taking, and made me more determined to win the battle against poverty," said Ma Jianning, a staff member at the State Grid Xinjiang Electric Power Co., Ltd. who was assigned as first secretary stationed to Tuogelake Aigele village, Qira county, Hotan prefecture of Xinjiang. Ma has read carefully the reports on the third central symposium on work related to Xinjiang.

By facilitating employment and developing industries, the village plans to lift the remaining 79 impoverished residents from 18 households out of poverty by the end of 2020.

It is estimated that the annual per capita net income of farmers and herdsmen will exceed 10,000 yuan (about $1465.4) this year, compared with 7,215 yuan in 2019.

"Xi's remarks have really met our expectations of Xinjiang," pointed out Kurbanjan Nizamidine, first secretary stationed in Tuowu Reqi village, Kaletale town, Aksu city of Xinjiang.

"Xinjiang is about to usher in huge opportunities for development and we are all very proud to live in the region," the first secretary added.

Underscoring the great significance of Xinjiang-related work to the whole Party and the entire country, Xi asked for improvement in working mechanism in which the CPC Central Committee exerts the unified leadership, the central departments offer guidance and support, other provincial-level regions render support and cooperation, and Xinjiang plays its principal role.

"To continuously cement the great unity of all ethnic groups requires planning, promoting and carrying out various kinds of work around the major task of fostering a strong sense of community for the Chinese nation," said Shu Yangwen, an official with the National Ethnic Affairs Commission.

Shu emphasized the importance to help officials and ordinary people from various ethnic groups develop an accurate understanding of country, history, ethnicity, culture and religion and see that the sense of community for the Chinese nation is deeply rooted in the hearts of people.

Jiang Xuelong, executive deputy commander of the headquarters of East China's Anhui Province in Xinjiang for providing partner assistance for the region, pointed out that Anhui has always considered providing partner assistance for Xinjiang a major responsibility of its own.

In recent years, Anhui has allocated over 3.26 billion yuan to assist Xinjiang. It intends to further strengthen coordination and cooperation with relevant counties and villages in Xinjiang to improve the comprehensive benefits of partner assistance for the region.

Qi Xinping, secretary of Party committee with the 6th division of the Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps (XPCC) in Wujiaqu city of Xinjiang, thinks it necessary to "align our thoughts and actions with the CPC Central Committee's decisions and arrangements on work related to Xinjiang, continue deepening reforms, strengthen capacity-building of the XPCC for maintaining stability, and continuously improve its organizational advantages and ability to mobilize Xinjiang residents".

Qi called for forging the XPCC into a top militia force in defense of the border line of China, improving its capabilities related to stability maintenance and contingency response, and establishing a strong force that helps maintain the security along the border.