China to fully, faithfully implement policies of CPC on governing Xinjiang for new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping called to fully and faithfully implement the policies of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on governing Xinjiang for the new era, at the third central symposium on work related to Xinjiang, which was held on Friday and Saturday in Beijing.

Xi demanded law-based governance and long-term efforts to develop Xinjiang into a region that is united, harmonious, prosperous, and culturally advanced, with healthy ecosystems and people living and working in contentment.

He comprehensively reviewed the achievements made since the second central symposium on work related to Xinjiang, made in-depth analysis on the situation and tasks Xinjiang is facing, profoundly explained the CPC's governance strategy for Xinjiang in the new era, and made major deployment on work related to Xinjiang.

His profound remarks bore rich connotation and insights, and were of huge value politically, ideologically and theoretically, serving as an important guideline for work related to Xinjiang in the new era.

Since the second central symposium on work related to Xinjiang was held in 2014, major achievements have been made thanks to the arduous efforts of all parties related.

Thanks to strenuous efforts from all sides since the second symposium in 2014, major progress has been achieved in the work related to Xinjiang, Xi said, citing a series of markedly improving key indicators from 2014 to 2019, such as a sound economic momentum, people's living standards being significantly improved, and decisive achievements in poverty alleviation.

With the increasing support for Xinjiang from the central and local governments, all ethnic groups in the autonomous region are feeling expanding sense of gain, contentment and security. People are enjoying a stable society where they live and work with contentment, which has laid a solid foundation for long-term peace and stability in Xinjiang.

Such achievements are a result of the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee, along with the concerted efforts of the whole Party and all the Chinese people including more than 25 million people from different ethnic groups in Xinjiang.

Since 2012, the CPC Central Committee with comrade Xi at the core has deepened its understanding and grasp of Xinjiang, forming a new governance strategy for the region in the new era. China plans work related to Xinjiang from a strategic view, takes the long-term peace and stability as the ultimate goal for its work related to Xinjiang, adheres to unity, sticks to building a sense of community of the Chinese nation, requests relevant parties to conduct religious activities in the Chinese context, fosters and practices core socialist values, drives high-quality development for people's livelihood, and enhances CPC's leadership over the work related to Xinjiang.

Practices proved that the CPC's governance strategy for Xinjiang in the new era is completely correct and shall be carried forward. The Party must take the strategy as a political mission and implement it fully and faithfully to ensure the work related to Xinjiang is always on the right track.

At present, the world is going through profound changes unseen in a century, and China is facing arduous tasks of reform and development. The country will enter a new development phase during its 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), embarking on a journey to fully build a modern socialist China based on securing a decisive victory in building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

To address the work related to Xinjiang, relevant parties must understand and grasp the situation and missions from strategic height, implement the spirit of President Xi's important speeches and the CPC Central Committee's decisions and deployment for the work related to Xinjiang, fully and accurately understand and adhere to the Party's governance strategy for Xinjiang in the new era, make persistent efforts to balance domestic and international considerations, address both present and future demands, and strictly implement all missions.

The country shall stick to its ultimate goal of realizing long-term peace and stability for Xinjiang, and implement the rule-of-law in the work related to Xinjiang, so as to continuously strengthen the unity of the people of all ethnic groups with the sense of community of the Chinese nation, drive Xinjiang's high-quality economic development for people's livelihood, and bring the work related to Xinjiang in the new era onto a new stage.

Building a beautiful Xinjiang and realizing the Chinese Dream is an aspiration of both officials and people from all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, and a common wish of people from all ethnic groups all over the country. Today, hope is prospering across the autonomous region, from the broad Tarim Basin to the towering Altay Mountain, and from the magnificent Pamir Plateau to the fertile Turpan Basin.

With the science-based guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, with the strong leadership of the CPC Central Committee with Xi at the core, with the support of the Chinese people, and with the efforts made by all ethnic groups in Xinjiang, China is bound to build a better Xinjiang and usher in a new chapter of development for the autonomous region.