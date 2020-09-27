Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Sunday, Sep 27, 2020
Remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in Korean War returned

(Xinhua)    13:19, September 27, 2020

Chinese soldiers wait to receive coffins containing remains of Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War from South Korea during a repatriation ceremony at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, Sept. 27, 2020. (Xinhua/Wang Jingqiang)

SHENYANG, Sept. 27 (Xinhua) -- The remains of 117 Chinese soldiers killed in the 1950-53 Korean War were returned to China on Sunday from the Republic of Korea (ROK).

It is the seventh such repatriation following a handover agreement signed by the two countries. The remains of 599 soldiers were returned to China from the ROK between 2014 and 2019.


