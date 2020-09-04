NE China museum commemorates 75th victory anniversary of anti-Japanese war, WWII

SHENYANG, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- The 9.18 Historical Museum in Shenyang, capital of northeast China's Liaoning Province, held a series of activities Thursday to commemorate the 75th anniversary of victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression and the World Anti-Fascist War.

The anniversary has attracted increased numbers of tourists and students to the museum, which provided white chrysanthemums so that visitors could place floral tributes at the tombstones of the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the war.

On Sept. 18, 1931, Japanese troops blew up a section of railway under their control near Shenyang, then accused Chinese troops of sabotage as a pretext for attack. They bombarded barracks near Shenyang the same evening, beginning the bloody invasion.

The museum also dispatched a team to the Shenyang No. 111 middle school Thursday to teach students about what Chinese people suffered in the war and about the victory the nation achieved, in a bid to remind the younger generation of the significance of history and peace.

"We hope the youths can become guardians of peace," said Fan Lihong, curator of the museum. "The spirit and experience we took from the war will provide strong power for the Chinese nation to overcome all obstacles and difficulties."