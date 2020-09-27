8th China Taobao Village Summit Conference held in Hebei

Visitors tour the exhibition area of the 8th China Taobao Village Summit Conference in Suning County, north China's Hebei Province, Sept. 26, 2020. The 8th China Taobao Village Summit Conference was held in Suning on Saturday. The Taobao Villages are rural e-commerce hubs that feature Alibaba's logistics, service and training to encourage farmers to engage in online sales of farm produce and local specialties. With 17 Taobao Villages and 9 Taobao Towns, Suning has a total of over 21,000 e-commerce online stores, achieving a yearly revenue of nearly 10 billion yuan (about 1.47 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua/Zhu Xudong)