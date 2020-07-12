M5.1 earthquake strikes Tangshan, N China's Hebei Province

A preliminary 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Guye District of Tangshan City, north China's Hebei Province, at 6:38 a.m. Beijing time on Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center (CENC).

The epicenter was monitored at 39.78 degrees north latitude and 118.44 degrees east longitude, with a depth of 10 km, the CENC said.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries, but tremors were felt in Beijing and Tianjin.

Beijing Railway Administration said an emergency response was launched following the earthquake and has suspended trains passing by Tangshan to conduct equipment checks.