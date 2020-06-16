North China's Hebei reports 4 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 16 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported four new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and one new imported asymptomatic case on Monday, the provincial health commission said Tuesday.

The commission said that two of the four were close contacts of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Beijing, one formerly worked in Beijing's Xinfadi wholesale market, and the other one was a locally transmitted case in Hebei.

By Monday, 150 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province neighboring Beijing. There were also five asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which four were imported cases.