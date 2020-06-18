China's Hebei reports 2 new confirmed COVID-19 cases

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 18 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported two new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases and three new asymptomatic cases on Wednesday, the provincial health commission said Thursday.

Both of the newly confirmed patients worked in Beijing's currently closed Xinfadi wholesale farm produce market, which most of the recent domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases were related to.

Two of the new asymptomatic cases in Hebei are also related to Xinfadi, while the other is a close contact with a confirmed case in Beijing.

By Wednesday, 325 people who had close contact with confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province. There were also nine asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which five were imported cases.