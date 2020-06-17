Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jun 17, 2020
North China's Hebei reports one new confirmed COVID-19 case

(Xinhua)    13:26, June 17, 2020

SHIJIAZHUANG, June 17 (Xinhua) -- North China's Hebei Province reported one new confirmed domestically transmitted COVID-19 case and three new asymptomatic cases on Tuesday, the provincial health commission said Wednesday.

The new confirmed case was a previous asymptomatic carrier in Xiongan New Area.

Among the three new asymptomatic cases, two were imported and the other was a close contact of a confirmed case in Beijing.

By Tuesday, 163 people who had close contact with the confirmed cases were under medical observation in the province neighboring Beijing. There were also six asymptomatic cases under medical observation, among which five were imported cases.

