North China's Hebei undertakes ecological water replenishment

(Xinhua)    09:08, July 27, 2020

North China's Hebei Province implemented an ecological water replenishment program in the first half of this year, supplying 1.75 billion cubic meters to improve the environment, local authorities said Sunday.

A total of 28 local rivers have benefited from the replenishment, which led to water accumulation over more than 90 square km, according to the Department of Water Resources of Hebei Province.

Implementation of the program benefited from the middle section of the south-to-north water diversion project that began in late 2014.

Most water supply came from the Yangtze River, China's longest waterway.

"The replenishment has effectively restored the ecological environment of rivers and lakes in the province, and greatly contributed to better living conditions and economic development along the rivers," said Cui Zhiqing, deputy director of the department.

