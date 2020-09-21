Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Monday, Sep 21, 2020
People mourn passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice in front of San Francisco City Hall

(Xinhua)    16:41, September 21, 2020

U.S.-SAN FRANCISCO-JUSTICE-RUTH BADER GINSBURG-MOURNING

People mourn the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of San Francisco City Hall, the United States, Sept. 20, 2020. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)


