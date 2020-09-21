People mourn passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice in front of San Francisco City Hall

People mourn the passing of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in front of San Francisco City Hall, the United States, Sept. 20, 2020. U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Sept. 18. (Photo by Li Jianguo/Xinhua)
Archeologists unearth ancient bronze pot containing alcohol…
Why is this Australian "think tank" willing to be anti-Chin…
Trump’s groundless claims of China COVID-19 death toll draw…
Huawei in spotlight as it tackles tech curbs
South China’s Guangxi finds way out of poverty through catt…