MONTREAL, Sept. 15 (Xinhua) -- World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) president Witold Banka emphasized the importance of cooperation between WADA and the U.S. as the organization's Executive Committee (ExCo) held its third meeting of the year on Monday and Tuesday.

The relationship between WADA and the U.S. has been strained since the latter threatened in June to withhold funding if WADA doesn't make what the U.S. deemed sufficient reform. WADA later called the report "misleading and inaccurate" in a formal response.

Upon receiving an update regarding ongoing discussions between WADA and the U.S. Office of National Drug Control Policy (ONDCP) at the ExCo meeting, Banka, who is also chair of the ExCo, said, "It is very important that WADA and the U.S. authorities work together to further strengthen anti-doping and again, I state my willingness to be part of constructive discussions in order to ensure collaboration between the U.S. and the global anti-doping community."

The ExCo also heard progress on its governance reforms approved by the Board in November 2019, which will see the Board appoint two additional independent ExCo members and discuss the ongoing development of a WADA Code of Ethics.

The ExCo approved the new List of Prohibited Substances and Methods for 2021, which will be published before October 1, 2020, and come into effect on January 1, 2021.

The revised International Standard for Laboratories and International Standard for the Protection of Privacy and Personal Information was also approved by the ExCo and was subject to public consultation. It will also come into force on January 1, 2021.

"As we continue to strengthen WADA's governance, the Executive Committee is showing real leadership in ensuring the Agency is equipped to do its job effectively for clean sport around the world," Banka concluded.

The ExCo meeting opened with a moment of silence in memory of former WADA President John Fahey, who passed away last Saturday in Australia at the age of 75.