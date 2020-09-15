WASHINGTON, Sept. 14 (Xinhua) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Monday that the United States expects progress and solutions to the dispute between Qatar and its neighbors.

"To keep our focus on this work, and to close the door to increased Iranian meddling, it's past time to find a solution to the Gulf rift," Pompeo said at the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue with visiting Qatari Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

"The Trump administration is eager to see this dispute resolved and to reopen Qatar's air and land borders currently blocked by other Gulf states. I look forward to progress on this issue," he added.

In a phone call with Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud earlier this month, President Donald Trump urged Saudi Arabia to negotiate with other Gulf countries to resolve the rift.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt have imposed a diplomatic and economic blockade on Qatar since June 2017, alleging that the gas-rich Gulf country supports terrorism and interferes in their domestic affairs.

Qatar has repeatedly denied the charges, calling it "unjustified" and "baseless."