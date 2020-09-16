A Large Number of Worksof Pu’er Enered into the Final of “Friendship Award”

The List of Works entered into the Final of the “Friendship Award” of 4th Yunnan Provincial Mass Culture has been publicized recently, and more than 20 works in Pu’er were selected.

Among them, 4 are in music, 4 are in dance, 2 are in comedy, 3 are in calligraphy, 6 are in fine arts, and 4 are in photography.

“Friendship Award” sponsored by the Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism and held every two years, is the province's highest level selection activity of mass cultue and art.