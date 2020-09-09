A new experience in China's “hometown of jade”

Xiuyan Manchu Autonomous county, located in northeast China’s Liaoning province, is known as the “hometown of jade”. Xiuyan jade has a history of more than 8,000 years, and Xiuyan jade carving, a national intangible cultural heritage, is not only a local traditional art, but also represents the distinctive characteristics of the time.

Today, I have come to visit jade carving master, Tang Shuai, in his own art museum in Xiuyan county, to appreciate the charm of jade sculptures, and learn to carve one by myself.