Schools across China cultivate children's awareness of treasuring food from very young age

(Xinhua)    09:27, September 03, 2020

CHINA-CAMPAIGN AGAINST FOOD WASTE-EDUCATION (CN)

A student has lunch at a primary school in Changning District of Shanghai, east China, Sept. 2, 2020. The school promotes the "Clear Your Plate" campaign to stem food waste as new semester begins. (Xinhua/Ding Ting)


