Children play games at a kindergarten of a relocation site in Sansui County of southwest China's Guizhou Province, Aug. 31, 2020. Guizhou has relocated a total of 1,880 thousand people as a way to make poverty alleviation efforts during the 13th five-year plan period (2016-2020). In order to help children relocated from impoverished areas have access to better education, Guizhou has made all-out efforts to construct or expand 669 schools at the relocation sites. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)