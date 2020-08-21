Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 21, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Pic story of village doctor in Guizhou

(Xinhua)    13:52, August 21, 2020

CHINA-GUIZHOU-LONGLI-VILLAGE DOCTOR (CN)

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows a view of Cuiwei Village in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luo Mu, 49, a doctor of the Buyi ethnic group, works in Cuiwei Village of Longli County. Graduating from a medical school in 2004, she came back to the village serving as a medic. She converted her own living room into a clinic with the medical equipment she had purchased, to treat patients in the village. In 2007, Luo was employed at a newly founded clinic in the village with a population of 2,000, as the local medical conditions improved. Over the past 16 years, she has been treating about 30 patients on a daily basis and has revisited patients about 1,000 times each year. Luo is also a volunteer to promote the knowledge on epidemic prevention and control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)


【1】【2】【3】【4】【5】【6】【7】【8】【9】

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Wen Ying, Liang Jun)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next

Related reading

Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York