Pic story of village doctor in Guizhou

Aerial photo taken on Aug. 19, 2020 shows a view of Cuiwei Village in Longli County, Qiannan Buyi-Miao Autonomous Prefecture, southwest China's Guizhou Province. Luo Mu, 49, a doctor of the Buyi ethnic group, works in Cuiwei Village of Longli County. Graduating from a medical school in 2004, she came back to the village serving as a medic. She converted her own living room into a clinic with the medical equipment she had purchased, to treat patients in the village. In 2007, Luo was employed at a newly founded clinic in the village with a population of 2,000, as the local medical conditions improved. Over the past 16 years, she has been treating about 30 patients on a daily basis and has revisited patients about 1,000 times each year. Luo is also a volunteer to promote the knowledge on epidemic prevention and control amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Xinhua/Yang Wenbin)