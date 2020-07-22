Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Wednesday, Jul 22, 2020
Tourism industry contributes to rural development in Guizhou

(Xinhua)    16:43, July 22, 2020

Tourists spend their leisure time at a countryside hostel in Shanbao community of Jiuba Township, Tongzi County, southwest China's Guizhou Province, July 21, 2020. Rural development in Tongzi County has gained new momentum in recent years as efforts are put into local tourism which features beautiful countryside hostels. So far, more than 500 locally registered poverty-stricken rural residents have been directly employed in the tourism industry. Meanwhile, some 6,000 others have seen their income rise while working in tourism-related businesses. (Xinhua/Tao Liang)


