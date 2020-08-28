Apple News Facebook Twitter 新浪微博 Instagram YouTube Friday, Aug 28, 2020
Search
Archive
Chinese
HomeOpinionsBusinessMilitaryWorldSocietyCultureTravelScienceSportsSpecial CoveragePhotoVideo
English>>

Seventh birthday of two giant pandas celebrated in Haikou

(Ecns.cn)    16:53, August 28, 2020

Giant panda Shunshun enjoys food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2020. The park held celebrations for the seventh birthday of two giant pandas on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Shunshun enjoys food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2020. The park held celebrations for the seventh birthday of two giant pandas on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Gonggong prepares to enjoy food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2020. The park held celebrations for the seventh birthday of two giant pandas on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

(For the latest China news, Please follow People's Daily on Twitter and Facebook)
(Web editor: Liang Jun, Bianji)

Add your comment

Most Read

Hot News

We Recommend

Photos

prev next
Links: Beijing TodayCRI EnglishSINA EnglishGlobal TimesChinadaily.com.cn Taiwan.cn Ecns.cn Show ChinaChina Human RightsChina XinjiangTibet Online CCTV Beijing Review GMW.cn China Economic Net China Tibet Online Qiushi JournalWomen of China Consulate General in New York