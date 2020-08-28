Seventh birthday of two giant pandas celebrated in Haikou

Giant panda Shunshun enjoys food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2020. The park held celebrations for the seventh birthday of two giant pandas on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)

Giant panda Gonggong prepares to enjoy food at Hainan Tropical Wildlife Park and Botanical Garden in Haikou, south China's Hainan Province, Aug. 27, 2020. The park held celebrations for the seventh birthday of two giant pandas on Thursday. (Xinhua/Pu Xiaoxu)