Photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows a light show in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. A light show performed with 826 drones combined with city lights started at 08:26 p.m. local time on Aug. 26 in Shenzhen to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the establishment of the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone (SEZ). (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)