Combo photos show development of Shenzhen in 40 years

(Xinhua)    08:54, August 27, 2020

Combo photo shows 28-year-old Luo Jundong, one of designers of Shenzhen International Trade Centre Building, posing at the construction site in 1984 (L, photo taken by Liu Yusheng) and Luo posing at his home on Dec. 5, 2018 (R, photo taken by Mao Siqian) in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province. Luo followed the construction company from Hubei Province to Shenzhen to build the International Trade Centre Building in 1982. Luo and his team provided new techniques for the construction and set a record of erecting one story in three days. After the project finished, Luo stayed in Shenzhen. When China established the Shenzhen Special Economic Zone in 1980, its population was less than 30,000. Forty years later, it has developed into the biggest immigrant city in China housing 13 million with its GDP hitting 2.69 trillion yuan (about 389.4 billion U.S. dollars). (Xinhua)


