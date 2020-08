Aerial photo taken on Aug. 26, 2020 shows the Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point at the Hong Kong-Shenzhen boundary in south China. With a new checkpoint linking Shenzhen opening on Wednesday, Hong Kong will be able to tap more opportunities in the enormous markets of the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. The Liantang Port/Heung Yuen Wai Boundary Control Point started opening to cargo trucks Wednesday. (Xinhua/Mao Siqian)